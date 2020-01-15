Lori Lewis

"It was another reminder last week of how consumers are becoming more and more selective with their time spent on social media (and how it affects your relevancy in the social space) while listening to a few interviews during the CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHO (CES) in LAS VEGAS last week," recalled MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"In one interview, RAB CEO ERICA FARBER spoke with JOHN HOLDRIDGE, GM of social content company FULLSCREEN BRAND SERVICES. HOLDRIDGE echoed what we have long talked about here, 'People are becoming more intentional about how they use their time engaging with [social] content.

"Why This Matters: Intentional is a great word. It means more than ever – as we build on brand loyalty - our voice/content needs to reflect what matters to the audience.

"It means engage the way the audience wants you to. Pay attention to signals & data because brand loyalty is becoming more how the product fits and feels in the audiences' day-to-day."

