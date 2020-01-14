95.3 The Bull (Photo:Facebook)

MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WRTB (THE BULL)/ROCKFORD, IL helped save a life after being approached by a listener on the search for a kidney donor. When RACHEL SHULTZ, a 31-year-old NAVY veteran, found out she suffered from a chronic kidney disease and struggled finding a donor match, she approached the station in hopes it could help her. WRTB staffers took to the air, their website’s blog and their FACEBOOK page to ask listeners for help.

After seeing the station’s FACEBOOK post, which was shared over 200 times, police officer NICOLE GABOREK responded to the post letting SCHULTZ know that she was a match. The transplant took place at RUSH OAK PARK HOSPITAL in CHICAGO last month, and both women are doing well.

In a quote from the hospital's website, SHULTZ said, “When I met NICOLE for the first time, I told myself I wouldn’t cry, but that someone you don’t even know would donate a kidney — it’s mind boggling. Just awesome.”

“Saving lives, that’s what we’re doing over here,” WRTB brand manager and afternoon host GORDON MAYS told ALL ACCESS.

