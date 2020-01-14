Matt Cooper

HUBBARD RADIO Country WUBE (B105.1)/CINCINNATI evening host MATT COOPER has departed the station and is searching for his next gig. PD GROVER COLLINS tells ALL ACCESS he'll be covering nights immediately and he is not in the market for a new air personality.

COOPER is a 17-year radio veteran who previously worked in CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE and ROCKFORD, IL. Reach him here, or at (708) 670-4438.

