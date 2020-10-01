From Podcast Interview With Canada's Jeff Woods

With the passing of legendary RUSH drummer NEAL PEART last week (NET NEWS 1/10/20), VANCOUVER, BC based MOMENTUM MEDIA MARKETING has collaborated with CANADA's JEFF WOODS to create a FREE two-hour tribute for any rock station in the U.S. and CANADA to run beginning this THURSDAY, JANUARY 16th.

The program is based on a sit-down interview with PEART on WOODS' "Records & Rockstars" podcast which you can check out here.

For more details and to sign up for the show click here.

« see more Net News