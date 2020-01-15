Renewal With Townsquare

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KIXZ-A/AMARILLO will continue to serve as the flagship for AMARILLO SOD POODLES minor league baseball under a three-year extension taking the relationship through the 2022 season. SUNDAY games will simulcast on sister AC KMXJ (MIX 94.1). SAM LEVITT will continue to call the games for the TEXAS LEAGUE franchise, which moved from SAN ANTONIO for last season and serves as the Double-A affiliate of the SAN DIEGO PADRES. The SODDIES won the league championship in their first season in AMARILLO.

SOD POODLES Pres. TONY ENSOR said, "We are excited to extend our partnership with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and further our broadcast reach of SOD POODLES baseball games to all across the TEXAS PANHANDLE and beyond. We have a tremendous sequel season coming up at HODGETOWN and we look forward to providing AMARILLO and the surrounding communities even more access to all pitch-by-pitch updates!”

“TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and our five broadcast stations are extremely excited to be returning with a new three-year agreement to be the exclusive broadcast partner for the AMARILLO SOD POODLES,” said TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Market President CAROLYN CARVER. “Every game will air on the SODDIES flagship station NEWSTALK 940, and we are proud to add all SUNDAY games simulcast on MIX 94.1. SUNDAYS are family day at HODGETOWN and MIX is AMARILLO’s family station -- a perfect fit for AMERICA’s favorite pastime. We value our partnership and what this organization has brought to the City of AMARILLO and will continue to provide for years to come. Let’s play ball!”

"Our inaugural season was a magical ride in so many ways, and I'm excited to build on that momentum with our broadcast initiatives in 2020," said LEVITT. "With our radio coverage, MiLB TV broadcasts, in-stadium TV pregame show, social media content, and beyond, we will continue to provide some of the best coverage and content throughout Minor League Baseball. There's truly a special connection between SOD POODLES fans and the team following last season's thrilling run to the TEXAS LEAGUE championship. I'm excited to continue telling the story of our organization and community as it unfolds this upcoming season."

