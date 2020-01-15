A Very Emotional Day

YESTERDAY (1/14) was indeed a very emotional day for everyone at iHEARTMEDIA as a very large number of staffers were part of a widesweeping "Employee Dislocation" in the wake of the rollout of new technology that triggered a revamp of its Markets Group.

You can read the whole story here, (NET NEWS 1/14).

According to iHEARTMEDIA, this restructuring "will put markets into three divisions and add a fourth covering multiple markets and will create hubs to consolidate programming, marketing, digital, podcasts, sales and sales support resources," resulting in many team members in all market sizes having to now seek new employment. ALL ACCESS is gathering names of those who would like to be contacted. Check the first list of those who lost their jobs (NET NEWS 1/14), here.

« see more Net News