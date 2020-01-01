Registered Yet? You Don't Wanna Miss WWRS 2020

It's Year #10 for WWRS 2020! The ALL ACCESS staff has been hard at work putting together our best lineup of speakers, session and events ever. Check out THE WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 AGENDA at CASTAWAY in BURBANK, The Media Capital Of The World, MARCH 25th, 26th, 27th, all part of CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT WEEK.

Yes, a decade has passed! This is WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT's 10th year of bringing the best of the best in Radio, Music, Social/Digital together for a memorable gathering to exchange ideas and learn together with hundreds of delegates and speakers coming from every corner of the globe.

What makes WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 different is the speakers and the content -- it's NOT the same old stuff -- and we have tons of new faces and session this year!

Just click here for the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 AGENDA.

Here Is What You Need To Know About Getting Registered To Join Us At WWRS 2020

Lock in your WWRS 2020 plans now and see two amazing days of creative, cutting edge learning sessions by some of the best speakers in their spaces -- radio, music, social/digital and more. WWRS 2020 REGISTRATION is only $495 and is a great investment in your career. In addition there are breakfasts and lunches each day, plus three cocktail parties where you'll have free-flowing drinks and dine on delicious food, plus hear some great live music.

And once again this year, a WWRS 2020's charity Golf Tounament at DEBELLE GOLF COURSE, next to CASTAWAY, benefiting MUSICIANS ON CALL and RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25th. Details on how to sign up, coming soon!

See the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Speakers Lineup, here!

To make it easier to budget for and attend WWRS 2020, here is all you have to do:

REGISTRATION for WWRS 2020 are only $495. Register 5 or more from the same company/station at the same time to save 15%.

There are three nearby WWRS 2020 Convention Hotels just five minutes away -- with free shuttle service to WWRS 2020 at CASTAWAY! Save money and book a discount room, here!

Save money when flying to WWRS 2020 when you use AMERICAN AIRLINES Discount Code: A8630DE.

And, DELTA AIR LINES is pleased to offer special discounts for WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020. Please click here to book your flights. You may also call DELTA MEETING NETWORK® at 1.800.328.1111, MONDAY–FRIDAY, 7A to 7:30P (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMTH4.

And now, here is your WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 AGENDA:

Three great bands, free flowing cocktails, beer & wine and delicious food -- A must-attend! (WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 registration required to attend

FIRESIDE CHAT : With iHEARTMEDIA Chairman & CEO BOB PITTMAN

PRESENTED BY : MR. MASTER

MODERATED BY : JOEL DENVER

Fresh from successfully guiding iHEARTMEDIA -- the number one audio company in AMERICA with a leadership presence across broadcast radio; streaming music, radio and on demand; podcasts; social; and branded iconic live music events and on-demand entertainment -- through a restructuring, BOB PITTMAN will have a candid discussion about a myriad of topics.

During this frank discussion, we’ll find out BOB’s views on what the future looks like for iHEARTMEDIA as well as his viewpoints on the opportunities for the industry as a whole across broadcast radio, streaming radio, podcasting, talent and influencers, smart speakers and the importance of bigger-than-life live events. We’ll explore what keeps PITTMAN up at night and what motivates him to keep pushing the boundaries to drive more success in a super-competitive content landscape.

OPENING KEYNOTE : "Radio – Cranking That Success Knob To 11"

If you could change just a few things that would make a difference for radio or your stations, what would you do? How radical would your ideas be? Our group of experts dig deep to bring out three amazing takeaways on the most important game changing ideas or practices they have and why they will make a difference for you.

PRESENTED BY : BENZTOWN

BENZTOWN’s IRON IMAGER CONTEST - the head-to-head live audio imaging competition where radio imaging professionals battle it out for the title of WORLD’S BEST IMAGER - will return for its 9th year.

There is a brand new competitive format for this year’s battle. While the folks at BENZTOWN were very hush-hush about it, President DAVE “CHACHI” DENES promised that it would be the biggest, baddest and nerdiest IRON IMAGER CONTEST ever!

THE IRON IMAGER CONTEST is open to all radio imaging, production and programming professionals 18 and older, and will be judged by top producers and programmers from the U.S. and around the world. Sign-ups will begin FEBRUARY 2020.

MODERATED BY : DAVE VAN DYKE, Pres. & CEO, BRIDGE RATINGS

MUSIC SESSION #1 : "Where Radio Fits In Music’s New World Order"

Like it or not streaming (audio, video, playlist and on-demand) is the main revenue driver at labels now and the prime music discovery path … while still hugely valuable, where does radio play into this? And, how does radio get its hands around the multiple tracks by core artists being exposed and properly interpret local metrics?

FEATURING : FRED JACOBS – President & Founder, JACOBS MEDIA

FRED JACOBS TECHSURVEY 2020 – "Media, Technology, & Disruption: Where Radio Is Headed"

JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS mashes up his company’s research with his annual visit to CES to present a lean-forward look at radio’s future in TECHSURVEY 2020. FRED will review some of the key findings from TECHSURVEY 2019, as well as lay out some of the key trends and technologies shaping the radio broadcasting industry. It’s a must-see, must-attend presentation, exclusively at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020.

Join us at CASTAWAY for a refreshing break in the action for a delicious luncheon, plus music and a few surprises. More details, soon!

MODERATED BY : DENNIS GREEN, CRO, SUN & FUN MEDIA & KEY NETWORKS

WHY NOT SYNDICATION? : "How Does It Play In A World Asking For Live & Local?"

It’s been around for decades and still thrives. The #1 reason to go syndicated to save on operating costs. That shouldn’t be the only reason. Syndication can be made to sound local and integrate into the local market. So, what makes a good syndicated show? How do you become a syndicated show? Not everyone can do it and some great local shows would make bad syndicated shows. Learn the pitfalls.

PRESENTED BY : NUVOODOO

FEATURING : CAROLYN GILBERT - President, NUVOODOO and Leigh Jacobs, EVP/Perceptual Research, NUVOODOO, MIKE O’CONNOR, EVP/Marketing, NUVOODOO, P.J. KLING - VP/Product & Business Development, NUVOODO

MINI-KEYNOTE – Gaming the System: "The Complete Guide to Contests (& The Panelists And Diarykeepers Who Play Them)"

Be the first to see the results from NuVoodoo’s custom WWRS Listener Study, with feedback from hundreds of likely panelists and diarykeepers to help you maximize your ratings. We’ll uncover the best ways to plan and market your contests, whether it involves local prize money, national contests or partnerships with the music business. Plus, we’ll assess the importance of featuring artists and on-air talent as messengers in marketing, whether it’s on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or via billboards, direct mail or TV commercials.

MODERATED BY : PERRY MICHAEL SIMON, ALL ACCESS VP/NTS & Podcasting

SPOKEN WORD : “Whatever Happened to Talk Radio?”

Talk remains one of the biggest radio formats, but the future is unclear. Has the format boxed itself into conservative political talk? Is podcasting the new talk radio? Is public radio the alternative talk radio? Has sports radio replaced "guy talk" radio? Is there room for less politically-oriented talk? Can AM stations find happiness reborn as streamers? Where has the audience for spoken word gravitated, and is broadcast radio up to the challenge posed by new media?

MODERATED BY : PAIGE NEINABER, President, CPR PROMOTIONS

PROMOTION & MARKETING : "Bringing Bigger Than Life Fun Back To Radio”

Live, local and interactive – those are the essential entertainment elements that broadcast radio brings to the media mix that no other content platform can duplicate. In a world where nothing hasn’t been done before and seen before, our experts pull some great tricks from their bag and share with you the importance of creativity and audience involvement, on-air, social/digital, and live events, all geared towards building a meaningful brand.

Three great bands, free flowing cocktails, beer & wine and delicious food -- A must-attend! (WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 registration required to attend)

DMR INTERACTIVE : "At 100 Years Old, Radio Is Alive And Well"

FEATURING : ANDREW CURRAN - President & COO, DMR/INTERACTIVE

There is so much to celebrate about the ongoing success of the platform, as Radio is now 100 years old. Learn how you can spread the magic of a century of success and transform Radio’s unique attributes and energy into dollars.

MODERATED BY : LORI LEWIS, President, LORI LEWIS SOCIAL MEDIA

RADIO FUTURECAST : "Brand Loyalty Still Exists, But How Our Brands Are Chosen Has Changed”

For a brand to capture new fans as well as remain relevant with its current base, it must always be in “conquest mode,” identifying opportunities to consistently create meaningful moments. Whether on-air or in the social space – there’s a new loyalty model. And it starts with the brand voice reflecting what matters to the audience. It’s no longer how our stations perform, but how the station fits and feels in their lives. We will explore takeaway daily practices to adopt and drive more value-based experiences for the audience while building on the long-term health of the brand.

The moment we've all waited for! Who wins the BENZTOWN IRON IMAGER BELT?

VO/PRODUCTION & IMAGING SESSION : "Behind The Scenes -- Famous And Creative"

MODERATED BY : KELLY DOHERTY President, THEIMAGINGHOUSE.COM

WWRS 2020 takes these unique yet integrated areas VO/Production Imaging and cover them in one session. From AUSTRALIA to the UK to the US, they're the behind-the-scenes theater-of-the-mind masters. Each one, a phenomenon in the radio Imaging community. How'd they earn their pedestal? What makes their brand fit yours? What do they know about great Imaging that you don't? Meet the voices in your head and the producers who make 'em sizzle. Welcome to another two-part session featuring the best of the Radio VO and Producer world.

KEYNOTE PRESENTATION: “Coleman Insights Presents: Contemporary Music SuperStudy 2”

PRESENTED BY : COLEMAN INSIGHTS

PRESENTERS :

WARREN KURTZMAN, President, COLEMAN INSIGHTS

JOHN BOYNE, EVP/Senior Consultant, COLEMAN INSIGHTS

SAM MILKMAN, EVP/Senior Consultant, COLEMAN INSIGHTSl

How have contemporary music tastes changed in the past year? What music styles are trending up and down? Which song are listeners most tired of hearing?

Find out when COLEMAN INSIGHTS reveals findings from its second CONTEMPORARY MUSIC SUPERSTUDY, to be debuted exclusively at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020.

1,000 12- to 54-year-olds across the United States and Canada will evaluate the most consumed songs of 2019 provided by NIELSEN MUSIC on streaming, sales and radio airplay, and you’ll be the first to learn the results of the biggest music test of the year… The groundbreaking Coleman Insights Contemporary Music SuperStudy 2.

MODERATED BY: BRIAN KELLY, VP/Programming, ENTERCOM & PD, WXSS & WYMX/MILWAUKEE

MUSIC SESSION 2 : “All Those Metrics -- Making Sense Of What’s Out There”

The metrics to analyze music is everywhere and there is so much of it! How do decision-makers in the Radio and Music industries make sense of it all? What’s really relevant to pay attention to and what should be ignored? And, what’s the impact of all these metrics on our airplay charts?

WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT "INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON"

PRESENTED BY : MUSICMASTER

The excitement has been building for months! From the nominations selected by you to the five finalists in 23 categories voted on by you, it's the worldwide radio summit 2020 "Industry Awards Luncheon" sponsored by MUSICMASTER – great food, music and fun as the best of the best from around the world and the US, accept their WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 "Industry Awards.”

Plus, there are the MUSICMASTER "Humanitarian Award" Awards!

Across the nation, radio continues to positively impact our communities - bringing people together not just for news and entertainment, but at times, to make a difference in our world. MUSICMASTER is proud to recognize both an organization and an individual who have shown extraordinary commitment to serve their communities and unite listeners in support of local or national efforts and charitable causes.

And, THE SEAN DEMERY INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD and the new WWRS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD debuts.

MODERATED BY : SAT BISLA, Founder & President, WORLDWIDE A&R

WORLDWIDE RADIO SUCCESS : “Insights Into Successful Global Radio Models of Growing Audience, Revenue, Brand Value, Content, Analytics, Revenue & Ratings”

Radio worldwide attract billions of listeners on a daily basis albeit via FM, digital, satellite, mobile and/or streaming. Whilst the U.S. accounts for 4.8% of the world’s population; 96.2% of the planet’s populous resides outside of the U.S. We bring together a collective of successful, forward-thinking and engaging U.S. and international radio and audio content brands who have created exciting ways to “listen, watch, share and experience” its output. This is helping these platforms maximize audience, revenue, ratings and brand value growth through a myriad of touch-points, which can also be invaluable to your radio station; no matter which part of the geographical dial you’re located in!

MODERATED BY: KURT JOHNSON, SVP/Programming, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA

RADIO WAR STORIES – "Blasts From The Past With Ideas You Can Use Today!"

Everything old becomes new again! This year at WWRS 2020 we’ll feature some seasoned veterans of many radio wars who will share how they beat the competition in head-to-head battles and how you can use some of these same ideas just as successfully, today.

MODERATED BY : VALERI GELLER, Pres., GELLER MEDIA, INTERNATIONAL

WOMEN IN RADIO : "Make Yourself (un) Comfortable"

Advertisers want us.

Our spouses and kids love us.

Our friends need us.

But our industry rarely hires us ...

Hear from women who have, in the words of one, “kicked the doors down.”

The first step in making change…is listening. From consulting and coaching, to atypical on and off-air roles. We’re not just sidekicks, sales foxes, sexy voices, and giggle boxes. Women who have made their way in non-traditionally female areas of broadcasting talk about why they started, why they stayed [or left], and where they’re going next.

If you want women to listen to your station, download your podcasts, engage with your shows—you need to hear how these pros succeed. ….and we’ll also tell you what NOT to do.

MODERATED BY : STEVE REYNOLDS, President, THE REYNOLDS GROUP

AIR TALENT SESSION : "It Happened to Me!"

One thing about we radio people – be in the business long enough and you collect some weird stories. Listeners propositioning you or making odd requests, things you did that landed you in the GM’s office within minutes, jobs you took that went south very quickly.

After two days of learning, let’s have some fun to wrap up WWRS 2020. Join radio’s top talent coach, Steve Reynolds, and some of radio’s biggest names as they share stories of the bizarre, but funny, things they experienced in their career.

This interactive hour will be fun, with a chance for all who attend to win cash and valuable prizes (minus the cash and anything attached to the word “valuable”) as everyone tries to guess what crazy thing happened to whi ch radio professional on the stage. Come ready to laugh. Drinks will be served!

(WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 badge required to attend)

Terrific Agenda With Fresh Topics, Lots Of New Speakers

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is putting the finishing touches on another terrific WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 Agenda. Again this year, it's loaded with smart people and fresh names/faces. We are thrilled about the wonderful names who are already on-board, giving of their time and knowledge to speak!

At WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, we'll explore so many important topics, like:

The future of broadcast radio

Streaming music, video

Radio on demand

Podcasts

Social Media

Digital platforms

Branded iconic live music events

On-demand entertainment

Radical new ideas for success

Music Metrics & Research

Syndication

Spoken Word

Branding

Imaging, VO/Production

Great radio war stories

Hear from some of the most amazing air talent sharing their secrets

Look at the terrific lineup of Tier 1 Speakers, 92 talented professionals so far, that we've lined up for you for WWRS 2020::

Here is a look at WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2019:

We'll see you at WWRS 2020.

