Changes At AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP names CHUCK OLINER VP/Adult Formats, Northeast and JOHN NICHOLSON as Director/Promotion, Midwest OLINER exited eONE last year after a 17 year run. NICHOLSON previously spent 17 years with HOLLYWOOD RECORDS.

WILLIAM MARION and COLLEEN TAYLOR have exited to pursue new opportunities and personal pursuits. MARION is heading back to grad school to secure his Masters in Business and TAYLOR is heading over to MIXER RADIO PLATFORM to work for JESSE JAMES DUPREE.

TRACY BROWN, President of AMPLIFY and THE GATHERING, said, “While we are sad to see WILLIAM, who has been a friend and colleague for 15 years, and COLLEEN leave, we hope that they will find their new endeavors fulfilling. We are THRILLED to have the likes of CHUCK and JOHN join the team and are looking forward to working with them!”

OLINER said, "I am beyond thrilled to be working with TRACY, DREW and the AMPLIFY team. Besides growing our Adult Alternative division, I am really excited to be back seeing and talking to all my friends on the EAST COAST. What a great way to launch a new decade. The AMPLIFY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP feels like home. Now lets do what we do best…break some bands!”

“It has been an amazing experience working with this team over the past 15 years and I’m going to miss them," added MARION, on his departure. "I’m very excited about what the future has in store for me and I can’t wait to complete my MBA at the WEATHERHEAD SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT at CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY. Please keep in touch as I begin this new chapter in my life and my career.”

TAYLOR added. "I’d like to thank all of my good friends at AMPLIFY for their support as I move onto another adventure.”

Reach out to MARION at williamfmarion@gmail.com or (646) 391-3307 and TAYLOR at colleen_taylor@rocketmail.com or (404) 434-2289.

Find OLINER at chuck@amplifyeg.com, (516) 669-4181 and NICHOLSON at john@amplifyeg.com,(214) 762-9187.

