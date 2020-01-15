David Rawlinson

NIELSEN names GRAINGER Pres./Global Online Business DAVID RAWLINSON as CEO/Global Connect business. LINDA ZUKAUCKAS will join the company as Chief Financial Officer. Both will join effective FEBRUARY 3rd.

"Both DAVID and LINDA bring a wealth of relevant and valuable experience to NIELSEN. Both will have a great deal of impact on the current company and will have significant roles in the new companies moving forward. We are very excited that they have agreed to join us at this dynamic time for NIELSEN," said CEO DAVID KENNY.

