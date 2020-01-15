-
Here Are Your Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees For 2020
Congratulations to the newest Inductees into THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME.
In the Performer Category:
- DEPECHE MODE
- THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
- WHITNEY HOUSTON
- NINE INCH NAILS
- THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.
- T. REX
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
- JON LANDAU
- IRVING AZOFF
These new Inductees will be celebrated at the 35th Annual ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony on SATURDAY, MAY 2nd at PUBLIC AUDITORIUM in CLEVELAND, OH. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on MAY 2nd at 8p (ET).
