2020 Inductees

Congratulations to the newest Inductees into THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME.

In the Performer Category:

DEPECHE MODE

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

WHITNEY HOUSTON

NINE INCH NAILS

THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

T. REX

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

JON LANDAU

IRVING AZOFF

These new Inductees will be celebrated at the 35th Annual ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony on SATURDAY, MAY 2nd at PUBLIC AUDITORIUM in CLEVELAND, OH. The Ceremony will be broadcast live for the first time on HBO on MAY 2nd at 8p (ET).

