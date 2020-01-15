More Keynoters

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced two more keynote speakers for the new PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS conference in LOS ANGELES FEBRUARY 13-15.

The keynotes will include SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES host/producer MISHA EUCEPH ("THE BIG ONE," "TELL THEM, I AM") and hedge fund manager/enterpreneur/podcaster JAMES ALTUCHER.

In addition, the conference has announced the lineup for its Expo Hall Bonus Stage, including TERI YUAN of ENGENDERED COLLECTIVE, RACHEL BATISH of AUDIOBURST, JAY NACHLIS of COLEMAN INSIGHTS, ORIT COHEN of AMIGAS IN BUSINESS, JAMIE MUSKOPF of SO UNBECOMING, CHRIS VASQUEZ of AWEBER, NIVI ACHANTA of the "GET SCHOOLED" podcast and SOAPBOX PROJECT, NATHAN IYER and KARTIK PARIJA of ADORI LABS, JESSICA TSEANG of "KAIJU KINGDOM," ELLA TURENNE and MARTINE JEAN of "FANM ON FILMS" and "BLACKWOMYN BEAUTIFUL," RANDY WILBURN of "I AM NORTHWEST ARKANSAS" and ENCOURAGE BUILD GROW LLC, MESHELL BAKER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SALES PROFESSIONALS, and CAMERON HENDRIX and JOHN GOFORTH of MEGALLEN AI.

The event will also include a party sponsored by iHEARTRADIO, with details to be announced next week.

Find out more and register at podcastmovement.com. An Early Bird discount expires later TODAY (1/15).

