Hosts Exit

STEVE OLKEN and ED SHERMAN are leaving their weekly "SCORECARD" golf show on ENTERCOM Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

The SATURDAY morning (6-8a (CT)) show airs during CHICAGO's golf season, MARCH through SEPTEMBER; FEDER adds that the station is expected to name a new host for the show.

SHERMAN, confirming the report on FACEBOOK, wrote, "(W)e have decided to shut down the SCORECARD after a terrific 10-year run. It is time for us to have our weekends free. It truly has been an honor to talk golf and to have such great support from all of our listeners. Many thanks to WSCR for giving us the platform to try to promote the game, especially golf in CHICAGO. Much gratitude and look for us on the first tee somewhere."

