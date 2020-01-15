Corporate Intrigue

STANDARD GENERAL L.P., holder of 9.7% of the outstanding shares of TEGNA, is nominating four candidates for the TEGNA Board of Directors at the company's 2020 shareholder meeting. The nomination of former FISHER COMMUNICATIONS, BELO, GANNETT, and LEE ENTERPRISES executive COLLEEN B. BROWN, former HEARST-ARGYLE VP/Finance ELLEN MCCLAIN HAIME, STANDARD GENERAL CEO SOOHYUNG KIM, and STANDARD MEDIA GROUP CEO DEBORAH MCDERMOTT met with resistance from TEGNA management, which questioned KIM's stated rationale for the move and criticized his track record.

In announcing his company's bid for seats on the board, KIM wrote, "STANDARD GENERAL invested in TEGNA because of our conviction that TEGNA should be the premier pure play local broadcasting company.... TEGNA shares, however, have consistently underperformed its closest local broadcasting peers." KIM cited a 13% decline in share price between JUNE 2017, when TEGNA spun off CARS.COM, to AUGUST 14, 2019, when STANDARD GENERAL disclosed its ownership stake, followed by a 25% increase from that point to when reports indicated that APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT was interested in buying the company.

KIM claimed, "We did engage the company in an effort to reach a consensual solution, and are disappointed that members of management and the TEGNA board refused our reasonable request for board representation. In our view this refusal reflects a continued pattern of passivity by the TEGNA board in the face of persistent underperformance, a questionable M&A strategy, excessive leverage and, recently, the apparent rebuff of an acquisition proposal at a premium valuation from a credible buyer. As a result, we are compelled to take the step of nominating our own candidates for election to the TEGNA board."

In response, TEGNA issued a statement alleging, “Since STANDARD GENERAL disclosed its investment in TEGNA, our Board and management team have held multiple meetings with Mr. KIM to learn about his perspective on TEGNA. In those meetings, Mr. KIM demanded a Board seat for himself but offered no specific ideas to create value -- only statements that if he were on the Board, he would have a unique ability to source and execute ‘transformative’ M&A. Recent press accounts in which Mr. KIM implies that he was ‘stonewalled’ by TEGNA regarding M&A are patently false. Mr. KIM has not suggested any transactions to us, and our Board and management team have a track record that demonstrates their openness to all paths to create value for all of TEGNA’s shareholders.

"TEGNA’s Board has thoroughly evaluated Mr. Kim as a potential director.... The Board has serious concerns about Mr. KIM’s prior business and board service, including a track record of endorsing and executing corporate actions in favor of his own investments to the detriment of other shareholders. The Board is also concerned that his significant investments in and influence over other broadcasting companies would create a conflict of interest as a TEGNA Director. Accordingly, the Board unanimously determined that adding him to the Board is not in the best interests of TEGNA and its shareholders. Mr. KIM was informed of the Board’s decision on JANUARY 10.... The Board remains open to hearing Mr. KIM’s perspectives on TEGNA’s business as a major shareholder. Additionally, the Board will evaluate the three other STANDARD GENERAL nominees, who were identified for the first time today by Mr. KIM, consistent with TEGNA’s standard review process. The Board will then make a determination that it believes will best serve the interests of the Company and its shareholders.”

TEGNA, the former GANNETT television division, recently sold News-Talk KFMB-A and Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 SAN DIEGO)/SAN DIEGO and owns Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (1460 ESPN)/COLUMBUS, OH.

« see more Net News