Bryan White (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Country singer BRYAN WHITE is readying the launch of his podcast, fittingly titled “The BRYAN WHITE PODCAST.” In a short trailer for the show, WHITE can be seen interviewing CARRIE UNDERWOOD, HUNTER HAYES and others.

WHITE says in the trailer, “The reason that I wanted to start this show is I’ve been doing this music thing for 25 years. I love people. I know everybody in my industry, and they’re all great people. There’s so many interesting people, and they’ve got really cool lives. This is just an opportunity to … dive into conversation with all these artists, and maybe talk about things that are a littler bit off the beaten path that fans love to hear, things that they don’t normally get to hear. And this is a chance for me to do something different and fun.”

WHITE recorded for ASYLUM RECORDS from 1994-2000, where he notched four #1 hits (“Someone Else’s Star,” “Rebecca Lynn,” “So Much For Pretending” and “Sittin’ On Go”), plus two other Top 10 hits.

Watch the trailer on his FACEBOOK page here.

