Randi West

After nearly eight years as PD at iHEARTMEDIA HOT AC turned AC WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA, RANDI WEST has turned in her resignation.

Fact: Her departure has nothing to do with the current iHEARTMEDIA Employee Dislocation taking place.

Find RANDI at djrandiwest@hotmail.com or on her cell at (919) 602-0076.

