Martinez & Fruge

Award-winning morning show host MERCEDES MARTINEZ and accomplished programmer (not to mention frequent ALL ACCESS contributor) CHARESE FRUGE launch MC MEDIA, a multi-purpose consulting company, servicing both the talent and programming sides of radio.

The two NEVADA BROADCAST HALL OF FAME members share over 20 years of experience. MARTINEZ has been the model of consistency over the years, most of which have come in LAS VEGAS and FRUGE has successfully programmed in LOS ANGELES, SAN FRANCISCO, SAN DIEGO, HOUSTON,DENVER and LAS VEGAS. MC MEDIA covers multiple formats -- including Top 40, Rhythm, AC, Adult Top 40, Alternative, Country, Classic Hits and Sports.

“We have a lot of experience between the two of us,” says MARTINEZ. “And while we want to help all talent, we are taking a special interest in female talent that may feel like they are not getting the advice and coaching they need.”

“I’m excited about the fresh new approach we have on the business as it continues to broaden,expand and become more inclusive,” FRUGE explained. “It’s the opportunity for talent and programmers, both new and seasoned, to get something different from the norm that we know from experience is successful.”

MC MEDIA will provide services like air check sessions, expansion of the brand on air as well as in person, at events and on social media, career advice and negotiation, music and programming philosophy, a deep dive on your brand versus your competitor and a “Programmers Guide To Selling The Station,” for both the on-air talent and the sales team. With increased consolidation, MC MEDIA will also offer companies seasoned music schedulers to curate and schedule playlists and music logs.

Contact CHARESE FRUGE at (310) 499-8726, email Info@MCMediaonline.com, www.MCMediaOnline.com

