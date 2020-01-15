Tour Begins March 23rd

SIRIUSXM announces its "ALT NATION’S ADVANCE PLACEMENT TOUR” featuring U.K. artist beabadoobee, AUSTRALIA’s ELIZA & THE DELUSIONALS, and CANADA’s TAYLOR JANZEN. The tour is now in its sixth year of curation by SIRIUSXM’S ALT NATION exposing new and emerging artists featured on ALT NATION’s music show ADVANCED PLACEMENT.

The 15-city tour kicks off MARCH 23rd in ATLANTA. Tickets are on-sale FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th at 10a (ET). Find tour dates and more info at siriusxm.com/AdvancedPlacement.

