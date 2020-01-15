YouTube Channel

Radio syndicator MLC MEDIA has launched its own YOUTUBE channel. ZONA MLC will offer daily original video content in several genres, including entertainment, sports, politics, motivation, and music, with talent including ALVARO CUEVA, JORGE COTA, CARLOS ALVAREZ, MICHELLE RIVERA, JORGE LOZANO H., and KARLA CONTRERAS.

"The launch of this channel and bringing such influential talent to our catalog of platforms only strengthens our ability to continue to provide the greatest level of content to our audiences in all media platforms," said MLC MEDIA CEO CARLOS MONCADA. "We understand there is an enduring need for original content across the digital space and, with ZONA MLC, we are certain we will deliver the content audiences are searching for."

