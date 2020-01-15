Daily

THE ONION's new parody of daily news update podcasts, produced with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (NET NEWS 11/5/19), now has a debut date and a trailer.

"THE TOPICAL" will debut JANUARY 29th and will post every weekday afternoon. The sendup of shows like THE NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY" is hosted by the fictional "Leslie Price," and is described as "the only podcast brave enough to ask: What if the news had sound effects?.... Journalism isn’t dead. It’s using its last dying breath to beg you to listen to 'THE TOPICAL.'"

THE ONION previously produced the true crime podcast parody "A VERY FATAL MURDER," the second season of which was produced for LUMINARY.

