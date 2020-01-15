Dick Whitehouse

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the team at CURB and the family and friends of longtime CURB CEO DICK WHITEHOUSE, who passed away last night (1/14) in CALIFORNIA. WHITEHEAD spent 55 years with CURB, including 35 as CEO, and was still serving as a board member and trustee at the time of his death.

CURB RECORDS Chairman MIKE CURB said, “No one has ever done more for CURB RECORDS than DICK WHITEHOUSE. He was there from our start in 1964 and was responsible for some of the greatest artist signings in the history of our company. DICK was that rare record executive who understood the totality of our complicated industry. DICK played a major role in signing THE JUDDS, LYLE LOVETT, JUNIOR BROWN, SAWYER BROWN, THE DESERT ROSE BAND and many others.

“I’m happy to say that DICK was surrounded by his wife JOAN, his two daughters, SHELLEY and DEBBIE, and all of his grandchildren, sharing in what the family referred to as a living memorial,” CURB continued. “The family does not plan for a funeral service, however if anyone has any tributes to DICK, please send them to mcurb@curb.com and we will put those together as a tribute to him and pass them along to the family. Please keep DICK’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

