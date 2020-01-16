More Employment Dislocation

Needless to say, the past couple days have been a wild ride for so many folks at iHEARTMEDIA with the continuation of "Employment Dislocation," following the announcement that the company is revamping its Market Groups, Management structure, and using the latest in technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to program and operate many of its stations (NET NEWS 1/14).

Here is a look at who was displaced on TUESDAY, 1/14 and yesterday WEDNESDAY, 1/15. If you need programming or on-air talent please take a look at these folks, as Employment Dislocation at iHEARTMEDIA is now stretching into a third day. Here are the latest names who need a job:

ANGIE BERLIER, Producer/On-air Talent Sports WODT (1280)and WRNO (99.5)/NEW ORLEANS angela.berlier@yahoo.com (504) 782-5633 FACEBOOK.com/producerangie

CHRIS “QUI WEST” QUILES On Air Top 40/Rhythmic KSSX/SAN DIEGO, KGGI/RIVERSIDE quiwestmusic@gmail.com @QuiWest

COE LEWIS, KGB-F/SAN DIEGO

DJ DREW, Mixer, KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES, @IMDJDREW

JORDAN LASS PD/Afternoon Drive KOSY(Hot 95.7) KDXA (Alt 106-3)/DES MOINES jordanhlass@gmail.com

JULIANNE MILLER, KYSR/LOS ANGELES, THE WOODY SHOW Phone Screener/On Air Talent SATURDAY Nights 7p-12a, Jewels2784@yahoo.com, (951) 809-1281, IG & TWITTER: @damnJulianne

KARL LEWIS, KXBG/FORT COLLINS, CO, KPAW/FORT COLLINS, CO, KCCY/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, WeekendsFill, karllewisradio@gmail.com

MOLLIE KENDRICK Morning co-host Triple A KTCZ (CITIES 97.1)/ (with CHR and country experience) mollieonair@gmail.com (970)980-4940 @mollieonair

MONISHA MAN aka"MO" CHR KBOS/FRESNO,CA HEYRADIOMO@GMAIL.COM IG @Molisious

NICK NACK, KGGI/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, On-Air Personality/Mix Show Coordinator, booknicknack@gmail.com, (951) 905-9179, TWITTER/INSTAGRAM: @imnicknack FACEBOOK: iamnicknack

NICK KUHN, WTCR On Air, WAMX PD, WIRO-A VOT/HUNTINGTON WV, nicholas.kuhn@ymail.com, (740) 302-2157, www.facebook.com/NickRadioLive

PAUL “BRODEE” SCOTT APD/Creative Services Dir./Digital Content Coordinator/Afternoon Drive, Top 40 KWNW (101.9 KISS FM)/MEMPHIS

pmjscott1@gmail.com (901) 634-7902 @brodeescott

pmjscott1@gmail.com (901) 634-7902 @brodeescott RON STOKES (aka) KEYES Hot Country WQRB(B-95)/EAU CLAIRE, WI ronstvns@yahoo.com (920) 323-1695

SHARON GREEN, Country WKSF/ASHEVILLE, NC Morning Co-host

STEPHEN ISERT IT Director - Country, Rock, Oldies, AC, CHR, WBUL-WKQQ-WLKT-WWRW-WMXL/LEXINGTON, KY theshaman@gmail.com 859-221-4794

« see more Net News