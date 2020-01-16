Sandy

UNITED STATIONS' "THE SANDY SHOW" has added two new weekday affiliates. The "DAYPARTS ON DEMAND" offering, hosted by veteran AUSTIN radio host SANDY MCILREE and his wife TRICIA, has been added at FIRST MEDIA RADIO Classic Hits WTRG/GASTON-ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC (mornings 6-9a (ET)) and HOMESLICE MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KKMK (93.9 THE MIX)/RAPID CITY, SC (starting JANUARY 21st).

USRN SVP/Content and Affiliation STEFAN JONES said, “We’ve been believers in SANDY from the start, and we’re thrilled that his efforts are paying off and that his talent is being recognized all over America.”

