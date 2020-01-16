Big Show

Additional performers have been unveiled for the BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST, which will include SNOOP DOGG and DAN + SHAY. Celebrating its second year, the three-night festival will give football fans and the city of MIAMI an opportunity to enjoy the artists they love starting THURSDAY, JANUARY 30th through SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1st at the AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA.

On Friday the Music Fest will feature GUNS N’ ROSES and special guest SNOOP DOGG. SATURDAY’s concert lineup will feature MAROON 5 and DAN + SHAY.

The BUD LIGHT SUPER BOWL MUSIC FEST TV Show featuring highlights of the festival will also air on FOX at 11p (ET) on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1st.

