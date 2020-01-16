Sold

TBLC KANSAS CITY STATIONS, LLC is selling Regional Mexican KDTD-A (LA GRANDE 1340 AM)/KANSAS CITY, KS and Spanish Sports KCZZ-A/MISSION, KS to REYES MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $600,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, RED MOUNTAIN VENTURES LLC is transferring Silent WZGX-A/BESSEMER, AL to PEDRO ZAMORA's BAR BROADCASTING, INC for cancellation of a debt (original principal amount $200,000 in 2017). BAR sold the station to RED MOUNTAIN in

Applying for an STA was LIBERMAN BROADCASTING OF DALLAS LICENSE LLC (KZMP-A/UNIVERSITY PARK-DALLAS, TX, reduced power due to "major failure" of nighttime transmitter and phasor from lightning damage).

Filing for a Silent STA was ONDA CULTURAL DEL SUR INC. (WJED-LP/GUANICA, PR, earthquake damage).

And requesting an extension of a Silent STA was MY BRIDGE RADIO (KZLW/GRETNA, NE, needs new antenna to remain at present site after failing to find taller tower).

« see more Net News