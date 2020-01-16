-
Here Are Your 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Nominees
January 16, 2020 at 5:57 AM (PT)
THE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME has made public its slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala on JUNE 11th in NEW YORK CITY.
The Hall is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. Eligible voting members will have until midnight on December 16, 2019 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from a songwriter and three from a performing songwriter category.
This Years Nominees
- STEVE MILLER
- ANNIE LENNOX/DAVID STEWART (EURYTHMICS)
- BILL BERRY/PETER BUCK/MIKE MILLS/MICHAEL STIPE (R.E.M.)
- ROGER NICHOLS
- TOMMY BOYCE
- BOBBY HART
- PATTI SMITH
- CHAD HUGO/PHARRELL WILLIAMS (THE NEPTUNES)
- VINCE GILL
- GLORIA ESTEFAN
- L. RUSSELL BROWN
- IRWIN LEVINE
- WILLIAM "MICKEY" STEVENSON
- MIKE LOVE
- MARIAH CAREY
- ANDRÉ "ANDRÉ 3000" BENJAMIN/ANTWAN "BIG BOI" PATTON (OUTKAST)
- RICK NOWELS
- KYE FLEMING/DENNIS MORGAN
- JONATHAN CAIN/STEVE PERRY/NEAL SCHON (JOURNEY)
- ERNIE ISLEY/MARVIN ISLEY/O’KELLY ISLEY/RONALD ISLEY/RUDOLPH ISLEY/CHRIS JASPER (THE ISLEY BROTHERS)
- LYNN AHRENS/STEPHEN FLAHERTY
- DAVID GATES
- JERRY FULLER
- TONY MACAULAY
- BOB MCDILL
- SONNY CURTIS
