Great Songwriters

THE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME has made public its slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala on JUNE 11th in NEW YORK CITY.

The Hall is dedicated to recognizing the work and lives of those composers and lyricists who create music around the world. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of a song. Eligible voting members will have until midnight on December 16, 2019 to turn in ballots with their choices of three nominees from a songwriter and three from a performing songwriter category.

This Years Nominees

STEVE MILLER

ANNIE LENNOX/DAVID STEWART (EURYTHMICS)

BILL BERRY/PETER BUCK/MIKE MILLS/MICHAEL STIPE (R.E.M.)

ROGER NICHOLS

TOMMY BOYCE

BOBBY HART

PATTI SMITH

CHAD HUGO/PHARRELL WILLIAMS (THE NEPTUNES)

VINCE GILL

GLORIA ESTEFAN

L. RUSSELL BROWN

IRWIN LEVINE

WILLIAM "MICKEY" STEVENSON

MIKE LOVE

MARIAH CAREY

ANDRÉ "ANDRÉ 3000" BENJAMIN/ANTWAN "BIG BOI" PATTON (OUTKAST)

RICK NOWELS

KYE FLEMING/DENNIS MORGAN

JONATHAN CAIN/STEVE PERRY/NEAL SCHON (JOURNEY)

ERNIE ISLEY/MARVIN ISLEY/O’KELLY ISLEY/RONALD ISLEY/RUDOLPH ISLEY/CHRIS JASPER (THE ISLEY BROTHERS)

LYNN AHRENS/STEPHEN FLAHERTY

DAVID GATES

JERRY FULLER

TONY MACAULAY

BOB MCDILL

SONNY CURTIS

