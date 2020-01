Rudy Palominos Available

RENO MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KSGG (SWAG 104.9)/RENO PD RUDY PALOMINOS exits the company after nearly 10 years. PALOMINOS was also part of the morning show at sister station Top 40/Mainstream KLCA (ALICE 96.5).

PALOMINOS can be reached at (775) 815-2282 and palominosrudy@yahoo.com.

