In the wake of the company's nationwide layoffs, iHEARTMEDIA has announced three promotions of senior programmers to Division EVP status in its National Programming Group.

JEFF HURLEY, Regional SVP of Programming for the ALLENTOWN/HARRISBURG Region; TONY TRAVATTO, SVP of Programming for the DETROIT market and PD at Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955) and AC WNIC; and ANGELA WATSON CHARLES, SVP of Programming for the NEW ORLEANS cluster and midday host at Urban WQUE-F (Q93.3) have been named EVPs of Programming, joining incumbents ANDREW JEFFRIES, THEA MITCHEM, MAYNARD, and GENE ROMANO and reporting to iHEARTMEDIA National Programming Group COO BRAD HARDIN.

Under the company's new structure, MITCHEM and JEFFRIES will work with the major market Region Division's KEVIN LEGRETT and SCOTT HOPECK; ROMANO and MAYNARD will be in the Metro Division working with Division Presidents TOM MCCONNELL, TONY COLES, and LYNDA BYRD; and TRAVATTO, HURLEY and WATSON CHARLES will work with Division Presidents SHOSH ABROMOVICH, NICK GNAU and DAN LANKFORD in the smaller-market Community Division.

“We’re excited to add ANGELA, JEFF and TONY to our already extremely talented Executive Vice President of Programming team,” said Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “They each have deep experience building great local brands with a blend of math and magic, and they’ll provide excellent leadership to our programmers in our Community Division markets.”

