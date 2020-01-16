Coldplay Kicks Off RADIO..COM's Live Event Series Friday 1/17

ENTERCOM will host COLDPLAY at the inaugural RADIO.COM Live event series in front of a small audience of Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES listeners. The performance will mark the grand opening of the new HD RADIO SOUND SPACE, a state-of-the-art entertainment hub which will host live broadcasts, music and custom events in LOS ANGELES. RADIO.COM, the exclusive digital home for all ENTERCOM content, will stream the special performance live nationwide starting FRIDAY, JANUARY 17th at 7p (PT).

“We’re honored COLDPLAY will kick off the RADIO.COM Live event series at the grand unveil of the HD Radio Sound Space,” said RADIO.COM SVP/GM PAM RUSSO. "We are excited to offer fans exclusive access to this once-in-a lifetime performance, live via the RADIO.COM app and website nationwide as well as on select HD Radio stations. This is the first of many events that we will be hosting live from the heart of the city and we are looking forward to giving fans everywhere insider access."

ENTERCOM Regional President JEFF FEDERMAN said,“We are excited to reveal the HD Radio Sound Space during our first RADIO.COM Live event. This unique project has taken our team almost two years to plan and complete. The HD Radio Sound Space is situated right on Wilshire Boulevard. The huge fishbowl windows make it extremely accessible to fans, the community and commuters to engage with our talent, artists and partners.”

