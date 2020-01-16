Nick and Kristen

ENTERCOM Country KWJJ 99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND, OR names NICK AND KRISTEN as its new morning show, effective WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22nd. They replace MIKEL CHASE and AMY FAUST, who departed last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/23/19).

The married couple — NICK STEELE and KRISTEN FLOWERS — spent the last three years on the air at BONNEVILLE AC KOIT/SAN FRANCISCO until their departure earlier this month (NET NEWS 12/13/19). They previously held the same roles for KNTY/SACRAMENTO. They met 10 years ago in LAS VEGAS, where FLOWERS served as an anchor for News/Talk KXNT and STEELE worked as an on-air personality for sister station KLUC.

“NICK and KRISTEN’s accessible sound, positivity and family friendly approach will resonate not only with new Country fans, but the entire PORTLAND community,” said ENTERCOM/PORTLAND SVP and Market Mgr. KIM MARTINEZ. “Their show will bring the trials of a married couple to life in funny, creative and interactive ways. Their unique take on the topic of the day, deep relationships within the local community and accessible personalities make them the perfect choice to wake up with on THE WOLF.”

“We are so thrilled to work alongside KIM MARTINEZ and [OM/PD] SCOTT RODDY,” the couple said in a joint statement. “Both are dynamic and inspiring leaders in our industry who elevate their staff and their stations. We’re equally as excited to share our lives and bring the best new country to PORTLAND.”

