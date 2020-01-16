Bream's Podcast

FOX NEWS CHANNEL "FOX NEWS @ NIGHT" anchor, Chief Legal Correspondent, and FOX NEWS RADIO PODCAST NETWORK "LIVIN' THE BREAM" podcast host SHANNON BREAM has signed a new multi-year deal with the network.

In a press release, CEO SUZANNE SCOTT and Pres./Exec. Editor JAY WALLACE said, “Throughout her tenure, SHANNON has cultivated a relationship with the FOX NEWS audience that is both informative and insightful. Her extensive knowledge of WASHINGTON politics and the intricacies of the SUPREME COURT have led to the ongoing success of FOX NEWS @ NIGHT and we are looking forward to further utilizing her expertise throughout 2020 and beyond.”

BREAM added, “After nearly 13 years at the network, I still feel lucky to walk through the doors at FOX NEWS CHANNEL and deliver the news to our viewers. From breaking down the latest headlines on FOX NEWS @ NIGHT to explaining the complexities of the law, I have had the opportunity to report from the front lines of the major stories emanating out of Washington. I am ecstatic to continue doing what I love and look forward to an exciting year ahead.”

