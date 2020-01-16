On Second Thought...

In a surprise move, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KXNO-A/DES MOINES has rehired the six hosts fired as part of iHEART's national layoffs this week, according to NBC affiliate WHO-TV.

The TV station is reporting that PD ANDREW DOWNS, "THE MORNING RUSH" hosts TRAVIS JUSTICE, HEATHER BURNSIDE, and SEAN ROBERTS, and "THE SPORTS FANATICS" hosts CHRIS WILLIAMS and ROSS PETERSON were rehired by GM JOEL MCCREA, who told the TV station that listener reaction to the layoffs led him to obtain permission from iHEARTMEDIA to rehire the six, who will return next week. In addition, he said that the station will now be simulcast on FM, taking over the 106.3 FM signal presently occupied by Alternative KDXA (ALT 106.3).

