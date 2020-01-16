Hyslop

ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT has hired LINDSAY HYSLOP as Mgr./Marketing for its ANTHEM RECORDS label division. HYSLOP, who is based in NASHVILLE, most recently managed the marketing, brand partnerships and streaming for RGK ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, and has more than 10 years of industry experience. In her new position, HYSLOP will oversee marketing strategy and execution for ANTHEM RECORDS’ label roster and report to label head ALLISON HAMAMURA.

“LINDSAY comes to us with a wealth of experience and knowledge. Her natural affinity for music, creative capabilities and spirit make her a welcome addition to ANTHEM RECORDS,” said HAMAMURA.

