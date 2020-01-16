Promotions At Artist Partner Group

ARTIST PARTNER GROUP (APG) has strengthened their senior leadership team with a slew of staff promotions including: MILES BEARD to SVP, A&R, ELI PICCARRETA to VP, A&R, and JESSICA KELM to VP, Digital Marketing. NIKISHA BAILEY has been hired on as VP, A&R Admin & Operations. BEARD, PICCARRETA, and BAILEY will report to MIKE CAREN, CEO, APG, and KELM will report to ELYSE ROGERS, EVP, APG.

In making the announcement, CAREN said: “APG’s chart toppers and accolades in 2019 were due to the collective strength of our team. MILES and ELI have demonstrated their ability to identify and develop true talent, and NIKISHA and JESSICA are strategic thinkers who are committed to executing artists’ visions. I look forward to seeing how they collectively develop new creative ideas and push boundaries to build upon APG’s success in 2020.”

The company partners with a number of artists across genres including, CHARLIE PUTH, BAZZI, YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN, ALEC BENJAMIN, AVA MAX, LIL SKIES, KEVIN GATES, and more.

« see more Net News