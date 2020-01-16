Alternative Format Returns To Memphis

FLINN BROADCASTING '80s Hits WHBQ-HD2-W242CS/MEMPHIS flips from "Z96.3” back to Alternative as i96 - MODERN MUSIC under PD JOE MACK.

Last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS, 9/3), the station abandoned Alternative for the '80s format.

OM CHRIS TAYLOR cited FLINN BROADCASTING's return to Alternative was due to "great listener feedback and interest."

You can stream i96 online at www.i96memphis.com.

« see more Net News