In Orlando

SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO is returning for another year of broadcasts at the PGA Merchandise Show, JANUARY 21-24 in ORLANDO.

The channel will air a Town Hall-style edition of GREG NORMAN's "ATTACK LIFE RADIO" with guests including PGA OF AMERICA CEO SETH WAUGH and former NFL quarterback RON JAWORSKI on JANUARY 22nd at noon (ET). In addition, the annual "Teaching and Coaching Town Hall" with PGA and LPGA pros and SIRIUSXM hosts MICHAEL BREED, DEBBIE DONIGER, JIM MCLEAN, LARRY RINKER, and DAVID ARMITAGE on JANUARY 22nd at 1p (ET); a discussion of junior golf with CARL PAULSON leading a panel of PGA President SUZY WHALEY and PGA Junior League Captains MIKE SUHRE and JASON WITCZAK will air on JANUARY 23rd at noon (ET), a panel of PGA pros hosted by BRAD FAXON on JANUARY 23rd at 2p (ET), PAULSON interviewing college coaches CONRAD RAY (STANFORD), TREY JONES (FLORIDA STATE), and FRANK DARBY (ST. JOHNS, MANHATTAN) is set for JANUARY 24th at 10a (ET), and DONIGER and PAULSON will be on a panel on women's golf with 34 GROUP CEO PATTI THOMAS and PGA pro MIKE D'AGOSTINO on JANUARY 24th at 11a (ET).

“We’re very excited and proud of our coverage of this year’s PGA Merchandise Show,” said SIRIUSXM Pres.Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Our six Town Hall events, more than we’ve ever done at the PGA Show before, will deliver important insight and conversation on some of the central topics and instructional practices in golf. All of our programming, airing from ORLANDO and heard nationwide, will be enlightening for golf fans and anyone who is associated with the game.”

