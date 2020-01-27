Jayn

ENTERCOM Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3)/SAN FRANCISCO APD/MD/midday host JAYN has a new title, as she's now bumped up to Music Supervisor for both ALICE and sister Alternative KITS (ALT 105.3). AXELSEN remains as APD/MD of KITS continuing his iconic 23 year stretch. JAYN retains her APD title at ALICE and nearly 14 years in middays.

“Besides being the musical muse behind ALICE for the past 16 years, JAYN has been an integral part of the ALT 105.3 music team alongside AARON AXELSEN (APD/MD, ALT 105.3),” said GREG NEMITZ, SVP/Market Manager, ENTERCOM SAN FRANCISCO. “JAYN and AARON together are an unstoppable force and will continue to make these two stations leaders in this market.”

JAYN added, "The words ‘dream job’ are overused but when they truly apply, you need to use them again. To work for MICHAEL MARTIN (SVP/Programming And Music Initiatives, ENTERCOM) this last decade-plus at KLLC, and now with him at KITS as well, alongside the iconic AARON AXELSEN, is truly my dream job. I’m endlessly grateful to MICHAEL, AARON, GREG NEMITZ, and ENTERCOM.”

