San Antonio's KCYY

In the midst of a week of layoffs at iHEARTMEDIA, COX MEDIA GROUP Country Format Leader and KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO OM JEFF GARRISON is issuing a reminder that he still has an immediate opening for a morning drive co-host. The position has been vacant since J.R. JAUS departed in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/19/19). Co-host BETH CHANDLER has been handling mornings solo since then.

Interested applicants can reach out to GARRISON directly here.

