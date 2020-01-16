Ashley Allegretto

ASHLEY ALLEGRETTO has been promoted from Regional Sales Mgr., Digital to VP/Market Mgr. at the CUMULUS FORT WALTON BEACH, FL cluster. In her previous position, which she held since 2014, her duties included PENSACOLA as well as FORT WALTON BEACH. She has been with CUMULUS since 2007.

The five station FORT WALTON BEACH cluster includes: Country WYZB (NASH FM 105.5), News Talk WFTW, Rock WKSM, AC WNCV (COAST 93.3) and Top 40 WZNS (Z96).

Regional VP PETE DESIMONE said, “We are thrilled to promote ASHLEY ALLEGRETTO to lead this cluster. Her passion for this community and her understanding of how to use our brands and our digital assets to help clients grow their businesses make her an effective leader.”

ALLEGRETTO added, “I am grateful to MARY BERNER, BOB WALKER and PETE DESIMONE for the opportunity to lead the incredible team we have assembled in FORT WALTON BEACH. Over the past 13 years I have seen firsthand the positive impact that our radio stations can have for local businesses and organizations in our community. I am eager to build on our past accomplishments and lead this group into our next round of success.”

