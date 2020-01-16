106.7 The Buck

COFFEE COUNTY BROADCASTERS Country WOKA (106.7 THE BUCK)/DOUGLAS, GA has returned to operating independently after two years under an LMA with BROADCAST SOUTH MEDIA. MATT BALDRIDGE, who had been the station’s Managing Partner, stays on as GM/OM and afternoon host.

Addionally, BREE MCKINNON joins the staff as afternoon co-host and Administrative Asst. It is her first full-time radio job.

