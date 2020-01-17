New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival



THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL has big names for the 2020 Festival scheduled for APRIL 23rd- 26th and APRIL 30th - MAY 3rd.

This year the FEST will include; THE WHO, DEAD & COMPANY, STEVIE NICKS, FOO FIGHTERS, LIZZO, LIONEL RICHIE, THE LUMINEERS, THE BLACK CROWES, LENNY KRAVITZ, BRANDI CARLILE, THE AVETT BROTHERS, NORAH JONES, TROMBONE SHORTY, ERYKAH BADU, H.E.R., THE BEACH BOYS, THE REVIVALISTS, ELVIS COSTELLO, IRMA THOMAS and more.

JAZZ FEST annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of NEW ORLEANS and LOUISIANA, alongside performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists. With 14 stages and over 650 bands performing virtually every kind of AMERICAN music.

Almost half a million fans annually flock to the Fair Grounds Race Course for the eight-day event. 2020 Jazz Fest is presented by Shell.

Tickets are now on sale through www.nojazzfest.com

