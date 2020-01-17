Josh Jensen Is Now In Nashville

Former iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES Imaging Director JOSH JENSEN has joined THE MIX GROUP for full-time producing/VO representation, based in NASHVILLE.

JENSEN said, "I’m available for every aspect of Imaging from VO, Writing and Production! All on barter! So you can get my L.A. sound basically for free!"

Check out his demos and audio blog at www.radiotweaker.com. Hit him up at josh@radiotweaker.com

