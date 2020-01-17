Consumer Electronics Show

VIPOLOGY Co-Founder TOM PINKUS (l) and BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHACHI" DENES (r) held a meeting during the recent 2020 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW (CES), held JANUARY 7-10, 2020, in LAS VEGAS, NV, in the AMAZON BALLROOM of the VENETIAN/SANDS EXPO CENTER and flipped for who would get to test drive that beautiful 'smart' orange LAMBORGHINI.

After kicking the tires they met with AMAZON's top brass about bringing greater exposure to broadcasters that use VIPOLOGY's smart speaker solution. VIPOLOGY's mission is to increase ratings and revenue for radio stations through original content, smart speaker strategy and website management. No word on who won the flip.

