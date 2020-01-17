Michael Cross- Radio Or FedEx?

With the focus this week on all of the iHEARTMEDIA "Employment Dislocation" going on around the country, there are still many quality radio professionals that have been looking for work long before the iHEART layoffs.

Radio veteran MICHAEL CROSS spent 20 years at NRG MEDIA Rocker KFMW (ROCK 108)/WATERLOO, IA before his position was eliminated in NOVEMBER 2017. Less than a year later CROSS joined CHERRY CREEK MEDIA/WENATCHEE, WA as OM, overseeing Country KYSN, Classic Rock KPQ, Top 40 KWWW, Hot AC KQBG, News/Talk KPQ-A, Talk KKWN/KWNC, and Sports KYSN (NET NEWS 10/11/18). In JUNE of 2019 CROSS was let got from his OM position and has been looking for the next radio job ever since.

This week CROSS reached out to ALL ACCESS with a simple request that many displaced radio professionals have in common.

"I am still in WENATCHEE, WA," CROSS told ALL ACCESS. "I wish to stay here, yet radio is all I have ever really done. So, I just applied at FedEx this week. Sadly, unless I pack and move across the country again, I have to find something different to do soon and things got about 1000x worse this week thanks to iHEARTMEDIA. So, at this point I’m just trying to find a 'real' job that could pay minimum wage."

CROSS noted, "All of the focus this week is on these people who got let go by iHEARTMEDIA and rightly so, but I (and many others) are now suddenly trying to find a job where 1000(?) more people just instantly joined the unemployment line and who are now applying for the same jobs as I am this week, as opposed to last week.As someone who’s been on the beach for six months, this will make the odds of any of us finding a job much more difficult. I just wanted to make sure people remembered the non-iHEART people who are also unemployed."

Reach out to CROSS at (319) 240-2125 or amfmdx1980@gmail.com.

While CROSS is not alone in his search for the next great radio job, ALL ACCESS does offer a listing for any displaced industry professionals in the "On The Beach" section of our Industry Directory linked here.

If you find yourself "On The Beach" reach out directoryguru@allaccess.com with the following info (Name, Former Call Letters (not slogans), Company, Title, Day Part, Phone Number, E Mail, Website address, and Attach Photo) and we'll make sure you are listed as well.

