ALABAMA’S MORNING SHOW with SUZANNE & CHRIS debuted this MONDAY (JANUARY 13, 2020) with an initial network of three radio stations. SUZANNE WYNN and CHRIS WRIGHT have been fixtures on EAST ALABAMA radio stations for many years, often competing against each other for listeners. This is the first time they have worked together. Between them they have won 10 Radio Morning Show of the Year awards from the ALABAMA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION.

Terms 100% Barter, Debut Affiliates:

WFXO (98.3 FOX FM)/SYLACAUGA

WSGN (Kix 96.3)/ALEXANDER CITY

WAUE (AU100)/AUBURN/OPELIKA

Contact: CHRIS WRIGHT (256) 453-9898 SUZANNE WYNN (706) 405-8206 Website: AlabamasMorningShow.com AlabamasMorningShow@gmail.com

