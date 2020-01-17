Forbes

ROCKCASTLE MEDIA NETWORKS is offering this weekend's episode of the syndicated "ROCK TALK WITH DOMINIC FORBES" free of charge or obligation to any station in AMERICA interested in airing the special hour-long episode, which will focus on the life and career of RUSH drummer NEIL PEART, who died JANUARY 10th.

Pres./CEO WILL STERRETT said, “DOMINIC FORBES puts together a tremendous hour of appointment radio with ROCK TALK every week, but this week’s tribute to NEIL PEART takes it to another level. We’re pleased to offer this to any station in the USA free of any cost or obligation.” The episode includes six minutes of local avails and comes in two parts, downloadable here and here with no affidavits required.

