SHERRY ALAGHEHBAND has been promoted to Sr. Dir./Promotion for ATLANTIC RECORDS. A veteran executive, ALAGHEHBAND has been, "a member of the ATLANTIC family for 8 years and her drive, creativity and strategic vision continuously bring new opportunities to the promotion fold," said Pres./Promotion ANDREA GANIS.

ALAGHEHBAND will continue to oversee the SEATTLE and PORTLAND markets while adding her own brand of focus, motivation and organization to the field staff and radio partners.

