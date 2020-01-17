Nikki & Laura

NRG MEDIA Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5)/OMAHA is pairing incumbent morning host NIKKI OSWALD with afternoon host LAURA BLENKUSH for the station's new morning show, “SWEET 98.5 MORNINGS WITH NIKKI & LAURA,” starting MONDAY (1/20). The show is being billed as "the only all-female duo morning show in OMAHA." BLENKUSH is replacing MATT TOMPKINS, who has moved to sister Adult Hits KOOO (101.9 THE KEG) for a solo morning show.

PD JAY MICHAELS said, “Taking two of our highly talented personalities, and pairing them together for an all-female morning show is the obvious move when targeting women.”

GM MARK SHECTERLE added, “This is something I’ve wanted to do for quite a while, and I only had to look inside the building to see the next superstar pairing. I have been in the business for over 30 years, and I feel extremely blessed to have the opportunity to give these women the keys to mornings on SWEET 98.5. It’s going to be magical, and OMAHA deserves to have an all-female local morning show.”

« see more Net News