Countryfest

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WGNA/ALBANY, NY has revealed the lineup for Countryfest 2020, taking place SUNDAY, JULY 12th at SARATOGA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (SPAC) in SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY. The show will feature THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s BRANTLEY GILBERT as the headliner, along with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WAR's CHRIS JANSON, MCA NASHVILLE's JORDAN DAVIS, MERCURY RECORDS' LAUREN ALAINA and local band BIG SKY COUNTRY.

“We are super excited for this year’s Countryfest lineup,” said WGNA Brand Manager MATTY JEFF. “This show is a must see, summer tradition for CAPITAL REGION Country fans. We are so proud to locally build this show for GNA listeners.”

