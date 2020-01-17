Grande (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

ARIANA GRANDE is the latest artist to be sued over allegedly plagiarizing a song, with the singer facing a copyright lawsuit from hip hop artist JOSH "DOT" STONE over allegedly lifting elements of his song "You Need I Got It" for her hit song "7 Rings," reports VARIETY.

STONE's suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of NEW YORK alleges that after he took the song to producer TOMMY BROWN, who works with GRANDE, the refrain in his song's chorus ended up in "7 Rings"; his song includes the repeated line “You Need It, I Got It. You Want It, I Got It,” and GRANDE's includes “I Want It, I Got It. I Want It, I Got It.” The suit claims that the song has netted over $10 million in revenue. "By every method of analysis," the suit contends, "'7 Rings' is a forgery - plagiarized from (STONE) who wrote, recorded, and published the nearly identical original work 'You Need It, I Got It' approximately two years earlier."

Named as defendants are GRANDE, BROWN, TAYLOR MONET PARKS, KIMBERLY ANNE KRYSIUK, VICTORIA MONET MCCANTS, CHARLES MICHAEL ANDERSON, MICHAEL DAVID FOSTER, NJOMZA VITIA, BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT US LLC, WARNER-TAMERLANE PUBLISHING CORP., KOBALT SONGS MUSIC PUBLISHING, THE ROYALTY NETWORK INC., UNIVERSAL MUSIC CORPORATION, and CONCORD MUSIC GROUP, INC.

