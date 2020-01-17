Panel

ENTERCOM News KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA is holding an invitation-only "Executive Briefing" event to discuss issues facing the DELAWARE VALLEY in 2020.

The event, scheduled for next THURSDAY (1/23) at 7:45a (ET) at INDEPENDENCE LIVE in CENTER CITY, will be moderated by afternoon anchor IAN BUSH with the station's City Hall Bureau Chief PAT LOEB, Education Reporter MIKE DENARDO, Community Affairs Reporter CHERRI GREGG, Suburban Bureau Chief JIM MELWERT, and Crime and Justice Reporter KRISTEN JOHANSON on the panel.

